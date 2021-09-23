Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.61

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 143650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$474.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.45.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.