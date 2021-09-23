Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 0.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Norfolk Southern worth $278,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.21. 51,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

