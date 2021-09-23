BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXS. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,297. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,390,000 after acquiring an additional 297,890 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after buying an additional 352,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

