Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. 7,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,806. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $835.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

