Refereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.81 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Refereum has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $66.40 million and $10.81 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00056451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00133132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

