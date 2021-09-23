JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 56.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.42. 69,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,512. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

