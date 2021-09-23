Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $139,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.88. The stock had a trading volume of 230,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,491. The stock has a market cap of $223.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

