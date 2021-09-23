Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.06. 594,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,193,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

