JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK traded up $28.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $879.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $901.15 and its 200-day moving average is $853.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.