Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

