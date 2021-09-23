Zacks: Brokerages Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in O-I Glass by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,748. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

