JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.46. 179,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

