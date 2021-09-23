Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Reduced by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.77. 466,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $239.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

