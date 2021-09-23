Nano (NANO) Market Cap Reaches $689.74 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Nano has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00011567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $689.74 million and approximately $69.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,752.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.79 or 0.07038322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00365649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.76 or 0.01230692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00114527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00555173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00532888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00327229 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

