Zacks: Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,981. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 693.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

