Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Head to Head Contrast

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 3.87% 0.84% 0.47% Sotherly Hotels -35.85% -71.07% -6.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.61 -$350,000.00 $1.00 19.17 Sotherly Hotels $71.50 million 0.64 -$49.19 million ($2.33) -1.17

Postal Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Postal Realty Trust and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

