Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,858 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 9.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $30,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. 3,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.