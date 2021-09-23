Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.39. 22,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.09. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

