Analysts Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) PT at $21.67

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Constellium has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,339 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

