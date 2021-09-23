CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBM shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of DBM stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.