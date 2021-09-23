Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 25.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 14.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 25.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 106,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.17. 33,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

