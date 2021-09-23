Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 2.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $361,533,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,635,840. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.34. 43,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

