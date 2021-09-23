Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 745.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

