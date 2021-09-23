McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,149. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.38 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

