Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $1.81 Billion Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,329,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,939,151 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 3.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 6.44% of WEC Energy Group worth $1,808,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.13. 28,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,135. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

