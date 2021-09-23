AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. 404,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,766,754. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.