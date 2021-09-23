Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,649 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $53,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.15. 22,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

