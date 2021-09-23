FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.73. The stock had a trading volume of 171,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,163. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $228.98 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.92.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

