Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,869 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.05. 9,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,270. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58.

