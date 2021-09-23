Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. 28,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,603. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,559 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after buying an additional 2,138,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 1,776,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at $12,637,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at $6,832,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

