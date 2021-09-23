Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.69. 11,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,061. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.