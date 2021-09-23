Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,335,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after buying an additional 44,472 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,873,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,078,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 956,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 719,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 118,086 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,926. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.