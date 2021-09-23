Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $421,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $11,738,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $1,777,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $54.17. 409,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,193,176. The company has a market cap of $219.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

