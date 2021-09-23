Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $124.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.71 million. The Marcus reported sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $421.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The Marcus by 99,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $526.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

