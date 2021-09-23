ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CFRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,040. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

