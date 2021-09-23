PutinCoin (PUT) One Day Volume Hits $574.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. PutinCoin has a market cap of $373,146.97 and approximately $574.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00096568 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,857.82 or 1.00109486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001161 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.