The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,576. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

