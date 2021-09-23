Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.58. 155,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

