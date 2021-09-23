Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $82.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.10 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $78.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $327.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.70 million to $334.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $357.20 million to $387.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBK. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 105,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,848,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBK traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,842. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.