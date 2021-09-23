Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lowered by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.56. 90,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,773. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

