Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Down 4.4%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 110,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

TALS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,536,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,032,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

