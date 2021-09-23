Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce sales of $25.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the lowest is $24.80 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,256. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $234.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

