Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $$61.44 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.