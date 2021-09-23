Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. VeriSign accounts for about 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Capital International Investors grew its position in VeriSign by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $94,744,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,524. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,815. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

