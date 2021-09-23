Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 19,771 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,347. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.03 and its 200-day moving average is $171.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

