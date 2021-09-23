Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.