Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.