Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

WNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 2,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.