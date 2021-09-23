Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $77.46 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $77,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,489. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

