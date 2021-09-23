Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,877,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 210,067 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 6.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 2.53% of Starbucks worth $3,340,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

SBUX stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.48. 138,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,489. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

